Rockford to shut down portion of E. State Street again to help restaurants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Downtown restaurants will get a second chance to host diners on one of the city’s busiest streets.

The city of Rockford announced Thursday it will shut down East State Street from N. 2nd Street to Madison Street. It’s all in an effort to provide outdoor dining for the restaurants along that stretch. This also happened last week.

Friday Closures

The 200 – 500 blocks of E. State will be closed, starting at 3pm on Friday, June 19th. It’ll remain closed until Sunday at 8am. Madison Street between State and Market St. will close at 4:15pm Friday and reopen at 8am on Saturday.

Saturday Closures

Restaurants must follow the Governor’s Executive Order and IDPH guidance, which includes face coverings, tables placed six feet apart, and no standing area for guests to gather in.