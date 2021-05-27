Rockford tourist spot adding features to become more inclusive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anderson Japanese Gardens is making an update to make sure the tourist destination is accommodating for everyone.

The attraction recently replaced gravel paths with concrete to make them accessible to the disabled community.

The change is especially heartwarming for RAMP executive director Carolyn Morris. RAMP is a Rockford non-profit agency that works with the disabled.

Morris says the walkways open up the experience for those who may not have been able to visit the gardens before.

“Having these pathways be accessible is fantastic, both for the disability community and for our aging community who finds themselves in a disabled position,” she said. “So, it’s thrilling to have access and to know that, just because you’re in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean that you can’t come out and enjoy this beautiful asset in our community.”

Morris says one fourth of the Rockford community has some form of disability.

Anderson Japanese Gardens is located at 318 Spring Creek Rd.