ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Rockford Township residents are asking for help after their homes were damaged by stormwater.

Paula Lawson, who lives in the 4200 block of Highcrest Road, woke up to a flooded basement on Sept. 11, and noticed water coming in through the floor. She spent the next several days wading through a water-logged living area she’s still not able to use.

Lawson said after stabilizing her situation, she started speaking to her neighbors on the north side of Highcrest — 17 in all — who were in the same spot after storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the Stateline between Sept. 10 and Sept. 11.

“There’s a slope, Lawson said. “If you are looking at the road from my living room window, you can see the profile of the roadway. It’s higher than the yard. Any water from (Highcrest Road) is traveling toward all the homes in (this) part of the township.”

And because there aren’t drainage culverts or a curb-and-gutter system in the area, water can collect in yards and eventually seep into basements. During the latest storm, in Lawson’s case, the water destroyed brand new carpeting in at least two rooms in her lower level.

She says even during moderate rainfall, it’s not uncommon for township properties to see standing water in their yards. When there’s a lot of rain, it’s a mess.

“My neighbors have had to install drainage tiles and sump pumps,” said Lawson, a five-year resident of Highcrest Road. “(They say) it’s all part of living here.”

Lawson says she is no longer willing to accept that flooding comes with the territory. Water can be kept at bay, she said, as with adjacent homes within the city of Rockford that are served by storm gutters, curbs, drainage ditches, and culverts.

The neighborhood’s unofficial spokesperson, Lawson is now circulating a petition she plans to deliver to the Rockford Township Highway Department, asking officials to address the problem as soon as possible.

“I go onto other township roads, and they have drainage culverts,” she said. “Why can’t we?”

Rockford Township Highway Commissioner Dan Conness did not return messages seeking comment.

The Township Board’s next public meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.,Tuesday, Sept. 20, 315 N. Church St., downtown Rockford.