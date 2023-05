ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Emergency work is underway as sinkholes pop up around Rockford.

The stormwater team was notified of an eight-foot-deep sinkhole on the east side of Gambino Park. They were able to fill it.

A construction team also made fixes on 15th Street and 18th Street over Keith Creek. The old limestone and mortar retaining walls reportedly failed, eroding the bank and creating sinkholes.

Another repair was needed due to erosion on Trainer Road over Madigan Creek