Rockford United Labor’s first female president hopes to inspire young women

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — From Kamala Harris being sworn in as the nation’s Vice President to a Stateline woman making history as President of Rockford United Labor.

We caught up with Sara Dorner who says she hopes to inspire girls to dream big.

“I am the first woman to hold this position. We’ve had several women on the board before. I was also the first Vice President,” explained Dorner.

Sara Dorner is making history after Rockford United Labor named her president. She’s the first to hold the position in 66 years.

It’s been a long road for Dorner having been a staff representative for AFSCME for 7 years.

“Before that I was a labor representative in Minnesota and before that, I was a flight attendant and got my feet wet that way,” said Dorner.

NIU Associate History Professor Dr. Rosemary Feurer says now, more than ever, it’s important to see women in leadership roles.

“It’s a promising thing to have a woman vice president for the first time and what’s phenomenal about Sara being in this position is that she represents the workers in our society who do two jobs,” said Dr. Feurer.

Dr. Feurer says although it’s exciting to see more women in those roles, there’s still more room for improvement.

“It’s long past due that people pay attention to the women that are doing the work that’s helping us survive in 2021,” Dr. Feurer said.

Dorner says she hopes she can inspire the next generation of women.

“I have a daughter and she’s 7. And I want her and any other little girls to know that you being a woman is not a disadvantage,” Dorner said. “She can be authentic and be herself and I think that’s something women bring to the table. I’m really excited about promoting that the next year or two.”