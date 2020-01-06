Rockford vape shop not worried about flavor ban

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – From cutting flavor options to raising the minimum age of use, the vaping industry has taken some hits over the past few years.

The latest example? A federal ban of the sale of fruity flavored products. Vape companies will only be allowed to sell tobacco and menthol flavors.

Marco’s Vapor in Rockford has been open for six years. Owner Marco Altamore told Eyewitness News the latest ban won’t impact most of his customers.

“It’s only particular cartridges or pods that they’re restricting,” said Altamore. “We’ll still be able to sell. Most open systems will still be able to sell our flavors.”

The latest ban is part of a national effort to stop the more than 5 million middle and high school students that have been reported to be using e-cigarettes.