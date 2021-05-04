Rockford vendors overjoyed to welcome back Food Truck Tuesdays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many residents spent their Tuesday evening at Nicholas Conservatory.

They walked away with a taste of summer and a full stomach.

It was the kick-off to Food Truck Tuesdays. People who were there to carry on the tradition say they were exited to roll out the trucks.

Events like Food Truck Tuesdays help keep their businesses going.

Every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until November, food trucks will be lining up along the Rock River so you don’t have to cook dinner.

“My daughter wanted to come out and try all the different food trucks because she loves it. We’ve been to about five or six of them, and the food is good. It is good,” said Sheila Jones.

The grills are firing up for Food Truck Tuesdays at Nicholas Conservatory.

“I love it, I love being out in the public, I love talking to people, I think it’s great,” said Christie Grillo, the manager and co-owner of J&C Old Fashioned Ice Cream.

“We love this event. It’s got great vendors here, we get along with everybody. We enjoy the event [and the] good people that come out and just enjoy good food,” added Aakash Patel, the owner of Cantina Taco Food Truck.

“All the trucks are ready, we’re ready for a lot of people, we’re ready to get back at it,” said Victoria Steward, the manager of the Olive Branch Greek Food Truck. “We’ll be here every Tuesday, we can’t wait.”

Every Tuesday, over a dozen food trucks will line up from the conservatory doors to the YMCA parking lot, spacing out to keep residents safe while enjoying a bite to eat.

“We’ve got to wear masks, six feet, we have cones set up, all the trucks will have their cones set up,” said Stewart.

“For the most part, we’re running it exactly how we did last year during the pandemic. We did it last year which was six feet apart social distancing,” added Patel.

Owners say they look forward to Food Truck Tuesdays. but this year it’s helping even more.

“Obviously sales aren’t great because of the wintertime. Nobody wants to go outside in the winter,” said Patel. “We love the food truck it’s actually saved our business.”

We caught up with local resident Shelia Jones who was checking the trucks out for the first time. She says it lets her sample menus of local eateries she’s never been to.

“I’ve never had jerk chicken before, but I want to try it, and so this is a nice place to come and try different foods if you’ve never been to that restaurant,” Jones said.

To see which trucks are at what location every Tuesday, click here.