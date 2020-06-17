Rockford vet goes above and beyond to help Vietnam veteran with brain cancer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Army veteran Jim Gross is going above and beyond to help a Vietnam war veteran and his family during his battle with cancer.

Ron Dufoe is battling brain cancer for the second time and is undergoing another six months of chemotherapy treatment.

Gross met the Dufoe and his wife, Carol, through the local American Legion post.

In the past, Gross has helped by buying groceries, but now he has a new mission: to renovate the couple’s front and back yards.

He says it won’t be an easy job and is asking for help from volunteers.

“I’m doing this because vets stick with vets. Vets help out vets. When you’re in the military, you help people out and you don’t leave them behind. You’re always there, trying to support them the best way you can,” Gross said.

Gross asks that anyone interested in helping out contact him on Facebook.

