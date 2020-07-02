Rockford veterans say use of illegal fireworks can trigger PTSD

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In a time in which many 4th of July fireworks displays are being canceled, some residents are lighting them off at home.

But veterans of foreign wars say many times people don’t think about the impact it has on veterans with PTSD.

“Every time I hear an explosion or something, that startles me. That emotion just overwhelms you,” said Ryan Curry, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 12 years.

During his time in Iraq, he suffered a traumatic brain injury, which forced him to leave the military.

One year later, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The first time it happened, it was a balloon popping in our car, probably 8 years ago, and now I hear the firework yesterday, unexpectedly, I turn, I jump,” he said.

Organizations like Military with PTSD say up to 20% of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan developed PTSD.

The group has created yard signs to encourage people to be considerate of their neighbors.

The organization’s executive director, Shawn Gourley, said, “These signs are designed…to give a courteous ‘heads up’. We want to keep veterans in the homes and with their families, not isolated.”

Curry said of his recent experience with neighbors lighting off fireworks: “It was overwhelming to the point where I needed to get home quick, just to collect my thoughts and assess what was going on. It scared me. My face becomes flushed and its not something I can control or I even know where it’s coming from. It just happens.”

Curry cites the support he’s received from his family, that he was able to seek out help. He received exposure therapy, which helps veterans get used to outdoor noises.

“The more you are exposed to those sounds and you retrain your mind to understand what’s going on with those sounds, the better off you are mentally and physically,” he said.

Starting Thursday night, Rockford Police and Fire officials will be patrolling the streets for residents using illegal fireworks.

