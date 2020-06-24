Rockford Walmart evacuated after man pulls legal firearm to protect himself from attacker, suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, officers with the Rockford Police Department responded to a weapons call at the Northridge Walmart near Alpine and Riverside.

Officials say the store was evacuated after several reports of an adult male waving a gun. After investigating, officials say that the suspect saw another man who he knew in the produce section and began to batter him. The victim’s 20-year-old son tried to intervene but the victim pulled out his legal firearm and stopped the scuffle.

Officials say that the man had a legal concealed carry license.

Donald Jarvis, 51, of Rockford

The suspect was identified as Donald Jarvis and is in police custody at the Winnebago County Jail. He is facing an Aggravated Battery charge.

RELEASE: Rockford man charged with Aggravated Battery after an incident at Wal-Mart. pic.twitter.com/V44OZsbgyK — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 24, 2020

