Rockford Walmart offering special hour for first responders and law enforcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Walmart at 3849 Northridge Drive in Rockford announced that every Thursday, beginning tomorrow, March 26th, the store will open an hour early for first responders and members of law enforcement. This also includes support staff.

The one hour period will be from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. It will remain in place until April 28th.

The store is asking individuals to have their ID’s ready in advance.

