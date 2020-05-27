Rockford woman allegedly stabbed man multiple times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 57-year-old Angela Webb stabbed a 60-year-old man multiple times in a domestic battery attack on Monday.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 700 block of S. Horace Avenue on a stabbing call and found the victim lying on his back in the grass outside.
He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Webb was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Packers’ Jones says his contract status won’t distract him
- Rockford Mayor shares words of encouragement for Class of 2020
- Kansas soldier uses vehicle to stop active shooter, likely saving ‘countless lives’
- Three people found dead inside Machesney Park apartment, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigating
- Winnebago Co. announces 2 additional COVID-19 deaths as the county case count nears 2,000
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!