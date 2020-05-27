Rockford woman allegedly stabbed man multiple times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 57-year-old Angela Webb stabbed a 60-year-old man multiple times in a domestic battery attack on Monday.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 700 block of S. Horace Avenue on a stabbing call and found the victim lying on his back in the grass outside.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Webb was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

