Rockford woman allegedly stabbed man multiple times

Photo: Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say 57-year-old Angela Webb stabbed a 60-year-old man multiple times in a domestic battery attack on Monday.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 700 block of S. Horace Avenue on a stabbing call and found the victim lying on his back in the grass outside.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Webb was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

