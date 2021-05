ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 7:40 p.m., Rockford police officers were called to the 1800 block of Sherman Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Police say a 41-year-old man had been shot in the hand during a domestic incident. The suspect had already fled the area before police arrived.

The 32-year-old woman, Consuello Grace, was later identified and placed into custody.

Grace is charged with Aggravated Use of a Weapon and Reckless Discharge of a Weapon.