ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Stacie Sledge, 49, stabbed another woman with a knife during a fight.

According to police, officers were called to the 1100 block of S. 6th Street on Thursday, May 20th for a reported stabbing.

Authorities say Sledge was arrested and charged with Aggravated Battery.

She is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.