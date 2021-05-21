Rockford woman arrested on drug charges after fleeing state police

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police arrested Madison McClain, 20, of Rockford, for allegedly driving drunk and speeding away from police on I-88. Police say she also had drugs in the car.

Around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to the ISP, troopers responded to a report of a vehicle stalled on the ramp from Winfield Road to I-88, which was impeding the flow of traffic.

Before police arrived on the scene, McClain left the scene in a 2016 red Hyundai. When police tried to stop her, she refused to stop, authorities said.

Police say they did not engage in a pursuit, but later located McClain at a gas station off the interstate.

She was arrested and charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under the Influence, and Driving While License Suspended.

She was taken into custody at the Kane County Correctional Facility.