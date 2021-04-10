Rockford woman celebrates 103rd birthday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is celebrating over a century of birthdays!

Annie Simpson turned 103-years-old on Saturday. Friends and family drove by to celebrate from a distance.

Simpson’s yard was even decked out for the occasion. Family members tell us since Annie turned 90, they’ve been celebrating.

“We’re thankful we’re grateful for people, and I will quote my grandmother ‘people don’t have to do anything for you, but when they do we’re just thankful.’ and that’s one of her quotes, and that’s what she would tell you’ she’s thankful, we’re grateful,” said Annie’s grandson Rev. Craig Williams.

Williams says plans are in the works for a grander celebration as soon as all family members are vaccinated for COVID-19.