Rockford woman charged with Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Wednesday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced charges against 45-year-old Garbrell Parker for Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person.
Officials say Rockford police officers have been investigating suspicious ATM withdrawals since February 2nd, 2020. During the investigation, Parker was identified as a suspect.
Parker is currently scheduled to appear in court on October 20th.
If convicted, she could face 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 2 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.
