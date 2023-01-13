ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman who was found dead in a Christmas Eve house fire in the 3600 of Huffman Boulevard has been identified as 61 year-old Debra Lamb.

Winnebago County Chief Deputy Coroner Matthew Lane said in a release that the cause of Lamb’s death is still pending further studies and toxicology testing.

The fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Dec. 24. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home when they arrived at the scene.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, and located Lamb when they searched the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lamb was the sole occupant of the house.