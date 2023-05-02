ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A woman is recovering from injuries after rescuing her grandchild from an apartment fire.

Flames broke out around 9:30 p.m. Monday in a complex at 3128 Prial Ave. The Rockford Fire Department said the woman went back inside to extinguish the flames after getting her grandchild out safely.

First responders took the woman to the hospital for her injuries. Her grandchild was examined on scene, but did not need further medical attention.

Other tenants of the building were outside when fire crews arrived. All of the tenants, except for those living in apartment 11, were able to go back inside.

Investigators have not revealed the exact cause of the fire. They said some smoke detectors were missing, while others were not working correctly. Damage is estimated at $13,000.