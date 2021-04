ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are investigating after a woman was shot near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 18th Street.

Police were called to the scene around 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Agg. Battery w/Firearm-7th Ave & 18th St. at 2:00pm. RPD is investigating an adult female Rockford citizen who was shot. She is currently being treated in a Rockford area hospital for her wound. This investigation is still ongoing. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 30, 2021

Police say the woman is being treated for her gunshot wound at an area hospital.

DEVELOPING: