Rockford Youth Activism brings protest to Winnebago County Courthouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Protesters calling for changes in policing once again take to the streets of Rockford. On Thursday, marchers were in downtown Rockford and at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

Rockford Youth Activism continued its calls for the firing of Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

The group also wants all charges dropped for anyone who was involved in the May 30th protests. Organizers says police officers used excessive force.

