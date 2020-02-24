Rockford youth hockey team win’s NIHL Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Hockey Club U16 Elite team won the NIHL (Northern Illinois Hockey League) League Championship this weekend 3-2 over the West Dundee Leafs. The U16s finished 22-2-4 during the regular season tied with the Leafs for points, but finished in second due to the tie breaker.

In the final game of the year the #2 Roadrunners beat the number #1 Leafs, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2.

The Roadrunners are made up of players from 8 different local high schools and one home schooled player. The players are: Blake Bradle, Braydon Garnhart, Brock Hart, Cameron Riemer, Dane McCleland, Ethan Buntjer, Ethan Matejka, Jackson Benson, Jacob New, Jacob Pifer, Nathan Kardell, Noah Nelson, Peter White, Philip Winkelman, Reece Saladino, Rorke White, and Will Thiede.