ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford-area music industry hosted an “On the Waterfront” reunion concert Sunday night.

“On the Waterfront” started in 1984, and was at one point the largest music festival in the state, taking over 30 blocks around Downtown Rockford. It closed for good in 2012, but a fundraiser Sunday night brought it all back.

Several bands performed at Tabala Event Center. There were old pictures and mementos, including the entrance buttons.

“It’s a gathering of people who were Waterfront junkies, whether volunteers or attendees or performers,” said event coordinator Bruce Hammond. “It’s been 10 years since Waterfront ended. We’ll get together and people, ‘oh, we gotta get together sometime.’ And finally we just decided, ‘let’s do it.'”

“10 Years Later: A On the Waterfront Reunion Concert” went until 11 p.m.