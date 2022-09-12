ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in a shootout at a Charles Street gas station, after occupants of a Hyundai Sonata shot into the station and the people inside returned fire.

According to Rockford Police, the crime happened at 1 a.m. on Sunday, at the Stop-N-Go at 2211 Charles Street.

Police said a gray Hyundai Sonata entered the parking lot, and the occupants fired shots toward the gas station. Authorities said the subjects inside the gas station returned fire, and then all involved left the scene.

Police said a short time later, the 17-year-old showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He is expected to be okay.

Officers found the Hyundai, unoccupied, in the 200 block of Dougherty Place, with multiple shell casings and a loaded gun inside.