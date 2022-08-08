ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old was shot in Rockford on Friday while being chased in his car.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Salter Avenue around 10:25 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The 18-year-old victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital a short time later, suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police were told that the victim was driving away from a business on S. Main Street when he began being followed by four masked individuals in a light-colored sedan. As he was being chased, numerous shots were heard and both the car and victim were struck.

Any information on the incident should be given to Rockford Police, 815-966-2900.