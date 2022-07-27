ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Louis Coleman, 27, and Shaun Tatum, 28, as the two men shot and killed at a late-night pop-up party at Sinnissippi Park on Saturday.

Officers responded to the park, 1401 N. 2nd St., around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a large group gathering and multiple shots fired. Police found Coleman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, who passed away at the scene. Tatum was also transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Two other victims, an adult male, and an adult female arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds within an hour of the initial call. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation by police.

“I’m tired of it and our citizens are real tired of it,” said Rockford 3rd Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg.

Tuneberg said that pop-up parking lot parties are nothing new in Rockford, but they are now moving into city parks. The spur-of-the-moment nature makes it hard for law enforcement to catch the gatherings ahead of time.

“They will go to one place and then the next night it’ll be at a completely different place, and it’s all over the city. It’s not just relegated to a certain part of our city,” Tuneberg said. “Many times they use social media to do just an impromptu place to meet and party.”

These parties usually happen in the early morning hours between 2-5 a.m., leaving early birds worried about getting caught up in the mix.