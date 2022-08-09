ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting.

Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front seat of his car.

Charles was transported to the hospital for treatment. He died of his injuries on Saturday, August 6.

Any information on the shooting should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.