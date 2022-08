ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford firefighters are in the hospital after a blaze Monday morning.

It happened around 7:54 a.m. at 400 N. 2nd Street, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Two separate maydays were called in the course of putting out the fire.

All three firefighters were transported to local hospitals, where they were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.