ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shazariyah Hibbett, acquitted in a 2018 Rockford murder, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison for gun possession.

According to Rockford Police, officers tried to stop a car driven by Kenesha Holliman around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020, near the intersection of Elm and Stewart. Police say Holliman sped away and drove through a ditch near Johnston and Cunningham where she crashed into another car, and continued to flee.

Holliman then stopped near the corner of Kent Street and Sanford Avenue, police said, and both she and Hibbett,33, fled on foot and were located and arrested a short time later.

Police say Hibbett discarded a loaded handgun during the chase.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Hibbett had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses and was prohibited from possessing a gun.

In 2018, a jury found him not guilty in the 2013 Fourth of July slaying of Semarin Dubois.