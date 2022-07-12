ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Animal Services is lowering its adoption fees during its “Empty the Shelter” event, sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Starting Thursday, the fee will be lowered to $25 for select dogs and kittens. Adult cats will run $10.

There are currently over 30 dogs and 50 cats at the shelter, at 4517 N Main Street, looking for a new home.

The fees will only last for a limited time.

Potential adopters will need to complete an adoption questionnaire online and get approval prior to the day of the event.