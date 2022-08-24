ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department announced that Michele Pankow would be the new Fire Chief a year ago Tuesday.

Pankow said that after almost 30 years with the fire department, her first year as chief has flown by.

“I never in a million years 30 years ago that, you know, that this is what I’ll be doing,” Pankow said.

Pankow knew that she would become a firefighter when she was just 22-years-old. Fast forward nearly three decades and she is not only a firefighter, but is now the head of the Rockford Fire Department.

“It does seem like it was just yesterday that the announcement was made, and I was kind of taking in just exactly what all that meant and man, the first year has just flown by,” Pankow said.

Pankow joined Rockford Fire in 1992, working her way up to become the first woman in the history of the Rockford Fire Department to become a Division Chief of Operations in 2016. A family member then convinced her to apply for the chief position.

She is now looking ahead to figure out what will be best for the community, and that starts with the kids.

“We want to grow the next generation of firefighters from Rockford, so one of the things was we need to get back into the schools,” Pankow said.

She is planning to revamp their “Explorer Program” and add internships, but she also sees a need in other areas as well, specifically dedicated to mental health emergencies.

“We need to, and hope to, partner more with organizations here in town, local organizations, youth organizations, to try and expand that reach,” Pankow said. “So, like I said, we’ve got a lot more work to do, but I’m excited about what we’ve been able to accomplish so far.”

Pankow said that she believes the fire department is heading in the right direction, and is excited to get started on her second year of being the Rockford Fire Department Chief.