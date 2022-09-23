ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cyclists from across the state of Illinois made their way through the area today as part of the annual Gold Star 500.

A total of 31 riders are taking part in the ride this year, and have traveled over 300 miles already.

The riders made stops in Quincy, Galesburg, Rock Falls, and are on their way to Woodstock for the night.

The event honors 300 Illinois service members killed since 9/11, serving overseas, including 34 Illinois National Guardsmen.

Gold Star Mom Vonda Rogers, whose son, Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, is among those memorialized, was on the sidelines cheering on the riders on Friday.

The ride will conclude Saturday at the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago.