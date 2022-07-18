ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department says a fire was intentionally set in a building in the Ingersoll Complex on Fulton Avenue on Sunday.

According to officials, firefighters were called to the complex, at 605 Fulton Avenue, around 5:06 a.m. by a maintenance worker who noticed smoke coming from a basement window.

The arriving firefighters said they encountered heavy smoke in the basement of the building coming from a small fire in a vacant office.

The estimated loss from the fire was said to be around $500 and only minor smoke damage was reported.