ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Thursday, Rockford ATV and dirt bike owners are required to begin registering their vehicles with the city, or face the impound.

Rockford City Council members approved the ordinance earlier this month, classifying ATVs and dirt bikes as “nuisance vehicles.”

Among the stipulations in the ordinance: the vehicles are not allowed to fill up at a gas station unless they are on a trailer.

If owners don’t register the vehicles and are caught, the City is allowed to tow them from public or private property.

The registration link will go live Thursday, September 1st on the City’s website.