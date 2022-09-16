ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Body camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting was released by the Rockford Police Department Friday.

Police responded to a house on Linden Road after a 911 call from a woman who said her husband was threatening her, and he would do a suicide by cop if she tried to contact the police.

Officers got to the house just west of Alpine around 8:30 p.m. September 1. They were standing outside the open garage door and could hear Peter Jaeger yelling. They head his wife screaming about five minutes later, which is when they went into the house.

Several gunshots can be heard on the video, as well as Officer Alexander Stone saying he has a gun. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney said that Stone fired four times at Jaeger, who later died at the hospital.

The Winnebago County Integrity Task Force is still investigating.