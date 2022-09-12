ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a thief who broke into a BP Gas Station and tried to smash his way into an ATM on Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to an in-progress burglary call at 4:55 a.m., to the BP Gas Station at 1909 11th STreet.

Officers arrived to find the front door smashed and the ATM damaged, but unopened.

Police said the suspect was able to steal money from a safe behind the counter.

The suspect was described only as a black male, wearing a black or dark green hoodie, approximately 5’5″, 180lbs, carrying a black duffle bag.