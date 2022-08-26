CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Gymnastics Academy of Rockford has announced this will be the final weekend of operation for its trampoline park at CherryVale Mall.

GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center, at 1949 S. Bell School Road, announced it will close permanently on Sunday, August 28th.

“It is with great sadness that we are informing everyone of this decision and would like to thank everyone for their continued support during the last couple of years,” the company said in a statement.

Gymnastics Academy continues to offer competitive gymnastics training at it’s Rockford location, at 6630 Spring Brook Road, and at its Roscoe location, Gymnastics Academy North, at 11447 2nd Street.

GAR South Trampoline Park opened in the building that housed the former CherryVale Mall Cinema, a tri-plex movie theater that opened in 1975 and closed in 2000.