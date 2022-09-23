ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Chevy Chase will be coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in November to host a live Q&A following a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Chase and his wife, Jayni, will have a live discussion with the audience following the film on Sunday, November 27th at 5 p.m., and will share behind-the-scenes stories and answer questions in person.

“Christmas Vacation” was released in 1989 and has since become an annual holiday classic.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or visiting the BMO Harris Bank Center or Coronado Performing Arts Center Box Offices. Tickets start at $40 plus fees. VIP meet and greet photo opportunity tickets are available for $250 plus fees.