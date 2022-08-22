FILE: A sign is posted on the exterior of a Chuck E. Cheese’s restaurant. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Chuck E. Cheese, the iconic pizza parlor, is set to hold a grand re-opening celebration after completing a major renovation project.

Chuck E. Cheese is also celebrating 34 years on Rockford’s Miracle Mile, at 3600 E State Street.

The remodel includes 15 new games, and interactive dance floor, large format video wall, and a contemporary look.

It remains unclear if the original animatronic performers and stage from the original Pizza Time Theater will remain. The pizza chain began removing the classic animatronics in 2017, and Rockford’s location was one of the last in the nation to still have them.

The original show featured Chuck E. Cheese, Crusty the Cat, Pasqually the singing chef, and Jasper T. Jowls and the Warblettes.

The pizza restaurant was founded in 1977 by Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell. The company declared bankruptcy in 1984 and was acquired by competitor ShowBiz Pizza.

The grand re-opening will take place Wednesday, August 24th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.