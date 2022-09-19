ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council members consider ways to close the gap Monday night when it comes to paying for an important bridge across the Rock River.

The bridge could shut down within the next decade without needed fixes. The item was referred, with no discussion or vote. However, one city engineer said that more action will be taken in the upcoming weeks.

“We keep going and going after federal funds to help fund this bridge that definitely needs upgrades,” said Tim Hinkens, city engineer for the City of Rockford.

The 15th Avenue bridge is nearing the end of its useful life, so the City has begun applying for funding to replace the structure.

“This is for major bridges in the State of Illinois, so the Rock River crossing bridge is very eligible,” Hinkens said.

One grant that the City is pursing is the Illinois Special Bridge Program, according to Hinkens.

“For this particular grant, its very competitive,” he said. “They only have $15 million to give out to the whole state, so we’re asking for $2.5 million to be competitive, and then we’re looking to stack those funds with other federal and state opportunities.”

Hinkens said that the estimated cost of the project is $14.5 million, and that the bridge will need to closed to traffic if it is not fixed in 5-10 years.

“The bridge was built in 1939 and it still rests on original timber, untreated piles that are sitting in the river. You might not see it superficially, but underneath those piers is rotting,” Hinkens said. “We inspect the bridge routinely to make sure that it’s always still safe.”

About 6,900 cars use the 15th Avenue bridge daily. Current traffic volume shows that adding a third lane may be suitable.