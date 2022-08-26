ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Professional violinist Blake Pouliot is performing with the Rockford Symphony Orchestra this weekend, and on Friday he stopped by Rockford Lutheran to give students tips on what it takes to succeed in the world of music.

Blake shared his experiences of making a living as a professional musician and love of classical music with the students, saying the art form can be rewarding in all aspects of life.

“Classical music adds a certain element of focus,” he said. “It adds an element of discipline and, also, it rewards you for the work that you put in. I think those skills are incredibly valuable for whatever you decide to pursue for your living and, also, being rewarded for something and understanding that if you put in the effort that you’re actually going to see results fairly quickly, is a really valuable skill.”

Pouliot will perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, at 314 N Main Street.