ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Joe Gatto, known for shows such as “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” will be performing in Rockford in November.

Gatto is one of the founding members of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, alongside Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn, and has performed at New York’s Madison Square Garden and London’s O2 Arena.

The hidden camera “reality” show “Impractical Jokers” ran on truTV and on TBS, and was turned into a feature film in 2020.

Gatto will perform at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 19th at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 9th, at 10 a.m.