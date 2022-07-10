ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A community came together to raise awareness and money for the victim of a hit and run.

It came during the Crazy Rider’s annual picnic at Alpine Park in Rockford. Money raised will help Jesse Briggs, who was hit will riding his motorcycle on Charles Street, near 20th, back in June.

Briggs suffered multiple internal and external injuries. Donations will help pay for his medical and household bills. His family is now urging people to be aware of motorcycles on the road.

“Be aware of your surroundings, stay off your phone,” said April Briggs, Jesse’s mother.

“And if you do do something like that, or accidentally, I think it’s really important to come forward, because, yeah, that’s hard for his family,” added Taylor Opsahl, Jesse’s cousin.

Briggs’ family said that he is doing much better. He is breathing on his own and is now in rehab.