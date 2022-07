ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kyesha Lee, 25, has been identified as the woman who was killed Friday after being shot near the Fairgrounds Park housing development.

Rockford Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Horsman Street around 7:30 p.m.

Lee was taken to the hospital by ambulance and later died of her injuries.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office gave the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been announced, and Rockford Police say the crime is under investigation.