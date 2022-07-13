ROCKFORD, Ill.(WTVO) — A pop-up party was held on Wednesday for the newest “CRE8IV” mural.

The mural has a special meaning to the “Forest City,” as it is Rockford Peaches themed. The mural is located at the intersection of 7th Street and 1st Avenue. Guest at the party got to enjoy live music, drinks and giveaways. Residents were also able to meet the artists of the mural, Jenny Ustick and Atalie Gagnet.

A director for the City of Rockford Visitor Bureau is excited that the mural is up.

“It’s so exciting and we love that it brings the community together, and it brings out people that we have never met in the neighborhoods, and the business owners, and just seeing people rally around and celebrate their neighborhood and their community and their stores, it makes all of the work that goes into it worth while,” said Kristen Paul, director of destination development.

The first 100 who attended got a free taco thanks to Olivo Tacos.