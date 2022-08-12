ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Longtime Rockford florist, Crimson Ridge, announced Friday it would be closing its upstairs gift shop.

Crimson Ridge, located at 735 N Perryville Road, said its downstairs flower shop will remain open.

“We’ve enjoyed being part of your families and your memories. After 25 years, Kip and Cristy have decided to semi-retire. We are heading back to our original roots as a flowers shop,” the store posted on Facebook.

The store offered jewelry, candles, and other special occasion items on its second floor.

Crimson Ridge is offering 25% off all items in the gift shop until it officially closes.