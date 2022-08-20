ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fall is just around the corner, but Saturday marked the start of the season for Curran’s Orchard in Rockford.

There was no shortage of fall treats, from apple donuts to cider slushies and more, plus plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy. In fact, one activity could send residents home with a dozen donuts.

“In another week, we’ll set up the apple slingshot where you can fire apples with a balloon launcher at a target, and if you hit the bullseye, you win a dozen donuts,” said owner Pat Curran.

The orchard, 6385 Kilburn Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.