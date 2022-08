ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curran’s Orchard, at 6385 Kilburn Avenue, opens for the Fall season on Saturday.

Staff at the apple orchard have been busy all this week, getting the outside activities and food ready for sale.

Apple cider donuts, cider slushies, apple and cherry pies, and more are ready for customers to enjoy.

There is also a large selection of apples to be freshly picked.

Curran’s Orchard will be open daily between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.