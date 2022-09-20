ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey paid a visit to Rockford Tuesday night.

He and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, stopped by Midway Village for a meet-and-greet. Bailey stopped in Peoria and Rock Island earlier to talk about migrants being shipped to Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation last week to gather more resources to assist with the asylum seekers.

Bailey said that he would like to see Pritzker and President Biden work harder to get the border under control. He has also criticized the SAFE-T Act and wants to get rid of it before he becomes governor.

“This SAFE-T Act has got to be repelled, this no cash bail has got to be ended, and here’s the reality what we read about everyday that’s taking place in Chicago is because they have already started these policies,” Bailey said. “So, on January 1 when these two laws go into effect we’re going to see the same situation all over the State of Illinois.”

Bailey went on to talk about how he hopes to see more people turn out and vote compared to the primaries.