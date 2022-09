ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on Rotary Road Tuesday night.

Police said the body was found in the 3500 block of Rotary Road, near Atwood Park and New Milford.

Detectives are currently working to determine the woman’s cause of death, police said.

Officials said they have not yet positively identified who the woman was, and additional details in the investigation would be released later.